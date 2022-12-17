Man, 80s, dies following collision with van in Wexford

A man in his 80s has died following a collision with a van in Co Wexford on Friday.
The man, a pedestrian, was taken to Wexford General Hospital after the collision occurred on the N25 at Killinick shortly after 5pm. He later passed away from his injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene has been completed and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage — including dash cam — is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Investigations into the collision are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.