Temperatures plummet below -8C in 'coldest night so far'

Temperatures plummeted below –8C across the country last night, in what Met Éireann described as “the coldest night of the winter so far”.

The coldest temperature recorded was in Mount Dillon station, Co Roscommon, where temperatures dropped to –8.8C, followed closely by Markree Castle in Sligo, where a temperature of –7.4C was noted.

Moore Park station in Cork saw temperatures drop below freezing, with a minimum temperature of -6.8C, while Valentia Observatory in Kerry recorded a temperature of -3.6C.

On the warmer end of the spectrum, those in Donegal got off lightly, with a minimum temperature of 2.5C recorded.

Mace Head in Galway also avoided freezing temperatures, with records of 0.5C.

These temperatures follow a status yellow ice warning in place for the whole country until midday on Saturday.

Met Éireann has warned this may result in “icy conditions in some areas”, following through until tonight with showers moving southeastwards over the country.

“Some of the showers will be of freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow,” the national forecaster said.

Met Éireann also said “untreated roads and paths may be treacherous in places”. The forecaster said the cold spell would continue into Saturday, “with mist and fog in some areas”.

Plenty of dry weather can be expected over the weekend, with highest temperatures of 1C to 4C generally, and up to 5C and 8C along coastal areas.