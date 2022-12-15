Irish peacekeeper killed after coming under fire while on duty in Lebanon

A member of the Irish Defence Forces has been killed in Lebanon.

Óglaigh na hÉireann confirmed that one of the members of 121st Infantry Battalion of United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died after a convoy of two AUV's (armoured utility vehicles) of came under "small arms fire" at around 9.15pm Irish time on Tuesday evening.

The convoy had been travelling to Beirut at the time.

Four of the eight personnel on board were taken to Raee Hospital near the city of Sidon in the wake of the incident.

One soldier was as pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while another has undergone surgery and remains in a serious condition at this time.

The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The names of defence forces personnel involved in the incident are not being released at this time, but their families have been informed.

The Defence Forces have said that a "full investigation will commence into this incident."

"We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers," said Óglaigh na hÉireann Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends."

"We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

In a statement, Defence Minister Simon Coveney said he was informed of the incident by the Chief of Staff in the early hours of this morning.

"It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of shock that I have subsequently learned of the death of one of our peacekeepers and of the serious injuries to one other.

At this time I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas.

"To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.

"To the families of those injured, I want you to know the Defence Forces will do everything to care for and support your loved ones."

Mr Coveney said that, upon returning from a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York this evening he, he would be meeting the UN Secretary General "to discuss the loss of our peacekeeper and the full investigation that must now follow."

“It is with the deepest sorrow that I was this morning informed of the news of the death of a member of the Defence Forces serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon," President Michael D Higgins said this morning.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world."

Mr Higgins offered his deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who had lost their life.

"A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world," he said.

May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”