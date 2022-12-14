'A very dangerous time for elderly people', at risk of hypothermia during cold snap

Elderly people are at particular risk in this arctic weather, advocates warn, with some already admitted to hospital with hypothermia.

Dr Colin Byrne, consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, has seen cases of hypothermia in older people this winter, often because they feel they cannot afford to heat their homes.

"There have been a couple of cases that have come in of older people who have developed hypothermia in their own homes, unfortunately due to their homes not being heated properly. They mightn't have the heating on. Or they may live alone and not realise [the need] to have it on," Dr Byrne told RTÉ.

And more emphasis on gritting paths during this cold snap is needed because of increased incidences of falls, he said.

“Each hip fracture has a direct cost to the State of €11,700 so if we can prevent those we can have a cost benefit to the State and that is not including people ending up in nursing homes and so on and the real health impacts on quality of life on older people from having these fractures.”

Leading elderly rights campaigner Paddy O’Brien, who organises the Over 60s in Cork, Ireland’s largest talent competition for people over 60, said the cold snap had been difficult for many.

“It’s a very dangerous time for elderly people. Heat at this time is even more important than food," Mr O'Brien said.

“But people are afraid to turn on their heat, they’ve been hearing about astronomical energy bills and they’re trying to save money.

“People are going to bed early to try to stay warm and some won’t even watch their TVs.

“You feel the cold in the house when you go to visit people.

And people are going without food. Some elderly people are too scared to leave the house with the ice and the cold so they’re going hungry.

“Neighbours have an important role to play now. That one call to someone could save their life."

“Two years ago, a man died and he was not found for five months. Another man died in the same area and he was not found for three months. We don’t want any more tragedies like that this year."

Fiona O’Rourke of Friendly Call, a free service delivered through Cork City Partnership which provides a daily phone call to older people or individuals who may feel lonely in Cork City, said some elderly people were really struggling.

“One woman I’m particularly worried about has no heating in her house. We keep in touch with her as much as possible.

“A good few clients who are sick are cancelling their medical appointments because they can’t get transport to the doctor and are scared of the ice on footpaths.

A lot of people are staying in bed all day to stay warm.

“It’s been tough for people but it’s only a few more days of this weather and then it should return to more normal temperatures, she said.

Rose Lyndon, 79, who lives alone in Coolock, North Dublin, said it was “impossible” to keep warm and described the current weather as “worrying”.

“It’s a terrible worry, it really is because you’re saying to yourself, ‘in the name of god, how am I going to get through this?'” she said.

“It’s impossible, you just couldn’t afford to keep the heating on.” Ms Lyndon turns the heating on in the morning to warm up her house for a short period before turning it off again.

“You’re so cold that you’d love to keep it on but you can’t,” she said.

Although the credit payment for utility bills has helped, she said it was not enough.