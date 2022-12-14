Property prices up by 9.8% in 12-month period

Higher interest rates and significant building cost hikes do not bode well for those on average incomes hoping to own their own homes anytime soon, brokers have warned.

It comes as data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that property prices increased by 9.8% in the 12 months to October, down from 10.7% in the year to September, with prices outside Dublin increasing at a faster rate than those of the capital.

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 8.3%, while property prices outside Dublin were 11% higher than a year earlier."

It is the first time in more than a year that growth has been in the single digits.

The western counties saw the most significant growth in prices, the data show.

"The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) at 16.3%, while at the other end of the scale, the South-West (Cork, Kerry) saw a 9.2% rise," Mr Voronovich said.

The national index is now 2.9% above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007, the CSO said. Dublin residential property prices are 5.7% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of the country are 1.8% higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 129.5% from their lowest in early 2013.

House construction

Brokers Ireland said while the rate of increase is continuing to taper, the general outlook is more of the same for the foreseeable future, given the pullback of over 22% in housing starts in the third quarter.

"Clearly the headwinds of increasing interest rates and sizable increases this year in input costs, are, unfortunately, impacting housing starts," Brokers Ireland financial services director Rachel McGovern said.

It does not augur well for aspiring buyers, particularly those on average incomes, she warned, adding that Ireland seems to be unable to build enough homes and do so at affordable prices.

“Clearly we need new, more effective policy interventions, and they need to be coordinated across Government,” she said.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) said that there are now variations in prices across the country not experienced before.

"While today’s overall index is 2.9% above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007, we now have huge variations in prices between and within counties with some areas experiencing very strong growth while others are substantially lower. This is in contrast to 2006/7 when prices rose at broadly similar rates across the country," IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt said.

He said these kinds of variations affected the building of houses.

“Houses for these lower prices are well below the cost of building them. Therefore, such areas will not attract new builds while houses are available for sale at much lower prices,” he said.

Mr Davitt cautioned that other factors are also at play, particularly increasing interest rates and very high levels of inflation in building costs.