GP staff crisis escalates as hundreds near retirement

The HSE has spent over €1m on temporary GPs for Achill island as it is impossible to find permanent doctors, with towns in Clare, Kerry and north Cork also struggling to find GPs.

The Oireachtas Health Committee heard how the growing crisis in GP numbers is most affecting people in rural areas and poorer parts of large cities.

They also heard from the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) that some 500 GPs are nearing retirement.

ICGP medical director Dr Diarmuid Quinlan said many practices cannot take on new patients, and waiting times are increasing for non-urgent care.

“We know that in the last three years the HSE has spent €1.3m on GP locums in the island of Achill,” he said.

We know that in North Cork towns, the number of GPs has fallen from 18 to 12. Cahersiveen has a very small number of GPs left, Skibbereen has lost a substantial number of GPs.

He added: “The challenges are enormous and they are widespread across our rural system.”

About one in five GP practices are run by a doctor working alone and a further 20% by small practices with two doctors.

In many cases these doctors cannot find replacements during sick leave or holidays, which is pushing them out of rural areas, he warned.

Social Democrat co-leader Roisin Shortall said in her experience this is also a serious problem in poorer city areas.

Care concerns

The ICGP estimate 6,000 doctors are needed, because with many choosing part-time work this would equal about 4,000 full-time doctors by 2028.

At the moment the workforce is equal to 2,807 full-time GPs.

The ICGP said it is worried about plans to expand free GP care to a further 400,000 people in April.

This was announced in the Budget, and widely welcomed by cash-strapped patients. Dr Quinlan, a GP in Glanmire, said:

We have good statistics that this will require at least an additional 640,000 GP consultations per year, or about 120 whole-time equivalent GPs.

The plan will mean patients will find it increasingly difficult to get seen in a reasonable time, he told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.

ICGP chair Dr John Farrell said non-urgent appointments including for contraception or blood pressure checks could be pushed back.

He stressed urgent calls from sick people will be answered.

“The natural outcome is there is going to be increased waiting times,” he warned.

Patients are already relying more on out-of-hour late night services, he said, because they cannot get in to see their own doctor during the day.

One solution for patients would be recruitment of more GP nurses who can take on routine care including cervical smears and care of chronic diseases like COPD.

About 2,000 are needed, the ICGP said in answer to Fine Gael TD Colm Burke.

The Department of Health is currently preparing a task-force on the future of general practice, the committee heard. It is expected to begin work in January.