Most EU states failing to reduce energy consumption despite pledge to slash demand

Most EU member states have done little or nothing to reduce energy consumption since a highly-publicised summer agreement pledged to slash gas demand by 15% across the bloc.

That is according to an analysis by Europe's largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), which found eight countries have taken no measures to reduce gas and electricity consumption, and only 12 have taken some steps.

Ireland ranks around middle of the 27 EU states when it comes to steps taken but still ranks in the "limited measures" category, with only Germany, Italy, France, and Spain taking action that could be deemed as strong.

There was much political tussling before the member states agreed to reduce their gas demand by 15% compared to their average consumption in the past five years, between August and April next year, in the face of Russian squeezing of gas supplies.

The lack of action since means the EU will fail to reach its own 15% targets, the EEB analysis found.

Spain, France, Italy and Germany have the most robust measures in place, targeting both public entities and the private sector, households as well as industry and small businesses, and even some small towns, it said.

In Germany, for example, hot water was cut in public buildings, swimming pools, gyms and other recreational facilities, while public lighting in some areas was also knocked off. In France, companies were told to cut their energy use by 10% or face enforced rationing of electricity and gas.

Ireland is among the nations to have taken some measures, the EEB said, along with Portugal, Slovenia, Denmark, Belgium, Malta, Greece, and Hungary.

"Beginning in April 2022, Ireland informed the public about actions they can choose to take to save energy. In September, the Cabinet approved public/sector requirements, including guidelines for office temperatures and lighting," the EEB said.

Czechia, Finland, Croatia, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland, and Austria are only asking for voluntary measures, while Sweden, Estonia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania, and Slovakia have taken no action at all, the analysis said.

"Governments could do much more to reduce energy consumption. Sufficiency is fundamental not only to achieving climate neutrality, but also to ensure energy security, and yet we see little action," the EEB said.

It called for a number of policy actions, including an EU energy savings monitoring task force to track action both at national and EU level.

As it stands, reaching the 15% will be left to consumers cutting their own energy use instead of paying higher utility bills, rather than policy-led actions by various governments, the analysis claimed.