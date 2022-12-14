RTÉ to spend €1.5m providing gift vouchers for employees 

RTÉ is to spend €1.5m on providing gift vouchers for its employees over the next two years as a means of mitigating the “pay restraint” it is subject to amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The State broadcaster has tendered for applications to provide the vouchers, which are expected to issue to employees across 2023 and 2024.

RTÉ said that the vouchers will not be equal in value, while there is no guarantee that an employee will definitely receive one.

To that end, the company has set out a requirements schedule of 100 €200 vouchers, 200 €600 units, and 1,600 valued at €1,000 apiece — a total outlay of €1.74m.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said that the solution had been reached following consultation with the RTÉ industrial relations tribunal in order to deal with the trade union group’s claim for a pay rise of 9.5% in 2022 — a figure broadly in line with the enormous inflation being seen across sectors at present.

'Negotiated at conciliation'

They said that the voucher scheme had been “negotiated at conciliation” under the auspices of the tribunal.

“The agreement reached seeks to achieve a fair balance — recognising the pay restraint in RTÉ since 2008 and being responsive now to the impact of substantial cost of living increases on RTÉ staff and their families,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added however that the deal serves to “acknowledge” RTÉ’s own precarious financial position “within a highly disrupted media sector”, and its obligations “to sustain employment, public service programming and its commitments to audiences”.

RTÉ said that the deal will see the tax-free vouchers issued early next year at values of up to €1,000, with a further voucher for €500 being issued in January 2024.

1,800 employees to benefit

The vouchers “must be redeemable online and usable in a wide variety of outlets”, according to the published tender, while roughly 1,800 employees are expected to receive the bonus in both 2023 and 2024.

“These vouchers are aimed at RTÉ employees who worked in RTÉ during 2022 and who are in employment with RTÉ on 31/12/2022,” it said.

While the vouchers scheme has officially gone to tender having been accepted by the trade unions, the proposal remains subject to a ballot of members, the spokesperson added.

RTÉ has repeatedly argued in public forums over the past 24 months for the abolition of the television licence fee in order to bolster its financial position — a recommendation made by the Future of Media Commission but which was not accepted by the Government, which argued instead that the system should be overhauled.