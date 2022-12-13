Temperatures could drop to -5C as fresh status orange weather warning issued

A man walks his dog among the snow and ice in Dublin's Phoenix park. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue. Picture: Brian Lawless

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 16:56
Sally Gorman

Temperatures may fall to lows of -5C tomorrow as Met Éireann has issued a fresh status orange weather warning which will impact most of the country.

The low temperature/ice warning will impact counties Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

According to the forecaster, it will be "extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5C leading to severe frost and ice."

The new weather warning will begin tomorrow evening at 6pm and remain in place unitl noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the whole country remains under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until Friday.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and gounds in County Clare. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and gounds in County Clare. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Éireann say it will remain "very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches."

They are predicting "showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur" mainly near coasts but believe that "accumulations are expected to remain low."

Freezing fog will occur as well with winds remaining light.

According to Met Éireann, this status orange weather warning will make for treacherous road and path conditions.

Travel disruption is also likely to continue as well as potential supply disruption and burst water pipes and damage to engines.

Met Éireann believes there are increased risks to vulnerable members of the community as well as animal welfare issues.

Slack winds over land may also lead to reduced wind power generation.

18 flights have already been cancelled at Dublin Airport today - eight outbound and 10 inbound - as weather disruption in the UK continues to impact flight schedules.

However, Dublin Airport says they are "open and fully operational."

They are encouraging passengers due to fly to "contact their airline for info regarding their flight."

Over 70 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday.

Taoiseach denies Eamon Ryan 'asleep at the wheel' over Dublin Airport 'chaos'  

