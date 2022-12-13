Executive says beds are available after claims of homeless death on social media

An executive which works to help the homeless has reminded people beds are available for any rough sleepers after reports circulated on social media that a woman had died in a tent in recent days.

A Facebook post on Sunday evening from A Lending Hand, a group that provides assistance and organises food drives and soup runs for the homeless, claimed a young girl had “lost her life in a tent in Clondalkin, Dublin”.

The girl, the page claimed, had “took her chances in a tent and never made it through the night”.

However, gardaí told the Irish Examiner there had been no reports of any incident in Clondalkin on Saturday evening in relation to a tent.

In a statement, they said: “There are no incidents matching the provided description that can be located on our [Pulse] system at this time.”

Furthermore, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) said it was “unable to establish any details” regarding the alleged incident.

A spokesperson noted the organisation was “aware of reports circulating on social media that a young homeless woman died in a tent in recent days".

“We have been unable to establish any details regarding this matter. We will continue to investigate to establish facts.”

The DRHE reminded the public there are beds currently available to any rough sleepers and urged anyone who has seen or was aware of anyone sleeping rough to contact them directly.

There is a ‘rough sleeper’ app available to alert them, the group noted.

Last month, another new homelessness record was reached, with figures showing 11,397 people were in emergency accommodation in October.

The figures showed 4,974 of those homeless in October were men, alongside 2,973 women and 3,480 children.