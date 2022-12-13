Monday was the coldest day in Ireland since December 25, 2010

Monday was the coldest day in Ireland since December 25, 2010

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning is currently in place for the country until midday on Friday. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 12:13
Mairead Sheehy and Olivia Kelleher

Met Éireann has revealed that Monday, December 12, was the coldest day in Ireland since December 25, 2010.

The national forecaster gathered a series of temperatures across a network of 25 weather stations, reporting a maximum temperature of -3.2C in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

Records show that 11 out of 25 stations were reported as having an ‘ice day’ on Monday, where the maximum remained below freezing.

The temperature ranged from -3.2C in Carlow to -0.2C at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

Mullingar Station in Co Westmeath recorded a maximum temperature of -1.8C, while in Munster, Gurteen, Co Tipperary, reported a temperature of -1.5C and Shannon Airport had a maximum temperature of –1.2C.

The low temperatures comes as the deep freeze gripping the country is set to continue until later in the week, with parts of West Cork and South Kerry likely to see some snow today. There are also warnings of hazardous driving conditions across the country.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning is currently in place for the country until midday on Friday.

Met Éireann said this warning could cause:

  • Treacherous conditions on paths and roads; 
  • Travel disruption; 
  • Potential supply disruption; 
  • Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines; 
  • Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community; 
  • Animal welfare issues; 
  • Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation. 

With warnings of hazardous driving conditions, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has said more than a third of the amount of salt used to grit roads during a normal winter will be spread during this cold snap, according to

Some 35,000 tonnes of salt grit will be used nationally in the coming days by local authorities at a cost of €1.7m. Footpaths in many areas are also dangerously slippery because of compacted snow and ice.

Kerry County Council spokesperson Owen O'Shea told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they started distributing 200 tonnes of salt on principal routes around the county last Thursday and Friday.

Throughout the week, the forecaster has predicted “widespread frost and ice”, with temperatures remaining very cold.

Met Éireann has warned of “wintry showers near coasts” but winds are set to remain generally light.

