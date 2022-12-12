Strike by junior doctors over 'unsafe' working hours averted

A strike by hospital doctors in training has been averted after an agreement was reached with the HSE and Department of Health around safer working hours and conditions.

Employers can now be fined for not sticking to the agreed conditions, the Irish Medical Organisation, which represents these doctors, said.

Non-hospital consultant doctors (NCHD) had previously balloted for strike action in relation to unsafe working hours, difficulties in getting paid for hours worked and other issues.

Instead, the IMO has now begun balloting for support on this agreement, and have urged members to accept this.

“The agreement would see employers being penalised for noncompliance,” a spokesman said.

“The IMO has also secured agreement that an entirely new NCHD contract will be negotiated, starting in January.”

Chair of the NCHD committee of the IMO Dr John Cannon welcomed the agreement.

“We believe that while it represents progress in some key areas, further reform on NCHD working conditions and training must be secured in the NCHD contract negotiations which will commence in January 2023,” he said.

He described the agreement as “a first step in changing the culture” in hospitals and attitudes towards NCHDs.

Key elements of the agreement include rostering rules to allow for rest, with financial penalties when hours exceed the legal limit. It also allows for the development of a new centralised payroll system to reduce the problems caused by being put on emergency tax every time doctors switch training posts.

“Increased relocation expenses for NCHDs on training schemes and a commitment to address the 'double renting' situation for NCHDs,” the spokesman said is also included.

Writing recently in the Irish Examiner, paediatrics NCHD Dr Niamh Conlon spoke of feeling as though she has to choose between having a family and working as the hours are so arduous.

“At the most basic level, true adherence to a maximum 48-hour working week countrywide ([which has been a legal requirement in Ireland since 2009) is fundamental,” she said.

She referenced an Australia/New Zealand study which found more than one-third of female doctors reported suffering a pregnancy loss, more than double the baseline population risk.