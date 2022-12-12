6% of Irish adults have self-reported symptoms of long Covid for over three months

Up to 6% of adults in Ireland are living with self-reported symptoms of Covid-19 for more than three months, according to new study.

According to research carried out by Ireland Thinks, more than two-thirds (67%) of those who reported symptoms said they experienced a continuation of symptoms for more than 12 weeks after an initial Covid infection.

Some 84% of those with symptoms said that their ability to conduct daily activities had been reduced as a result. In terms of the most common symptoms, 84% said they had experienced fatigue, while 59% said they had experienced shortness of breath.

Other common symptoms included sleep problems (44%), memory problems (43%) and muscle ache (39%).

A similar study, carried out in the UK by the Office for National Statistics, found that 2.2 million people are currently living with the the symptoms of long Covid.

In that study, three-quarters of respondents said that their ability to carry out daily activities had been limited by either ‘a little’ or ‘a lot’ by their symptoms. More than 1,300 people took part in the study.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Denis Naughten, who commissioned the research, said the findings highlighted the need to "urgently address the care requirements of those who are suffering with this illness".

"While the mechanism behind the disease has yet to be fully defined, given the proportion of the population in Ireland living with long Covid, it is imperative that evidence-based treatment pathways be explored as a priority."

In September 2021, the HSE published details of a plan to establish 14 specialist Covid centres around the country: eight post-acute clinics and six long Covid clinics. However, recruitment issues have seen the official opening of many these centres delayed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the long Covid clinic at Dublin's Mater Hospital would close its doors at the end of the December.

Mr Naughten said that the thousands of people in Ireland living with long Covid who need "appropriate medical care to allow them to return to the workforce, and adequate support to facilitate their recovery."

"We know that recovery from long Covid is possible, but the Government must now step up and deploy every available resource promptly and without delay."