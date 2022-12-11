Investigations underway after helicopter crash in Kildare

An Garda Síochána said it was at the scene with emergency services in a field in the Kilcullen area.

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 19:14
Conor Capplis

Ireland’s air crash unit has begun investigations after a light helicopter crashed in Kildare today.

The Air Crash Investigations Unit said in a statement this evening: “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co Kildare. 

"Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation.” The Kildare Nationalist reported today the aircraft crashed in a field near Kennycourt Lodge, where a house had been under refurbishment.

Local resident Peter ‘Mac’ Sully told the newspaper he was working in his yard at the time and said that he heard the aircraft and saw that it was coming from the south.

“It seemed to have been coming from the Kilgowan direction,” he said. “Then it circled a few times, and then I saw it nose-dive.”

More to follow

