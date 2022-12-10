Appeal for witnesses to death of elderly woman in Macroom lorry crash

Appeal for witnesses to death of elderly woman in Macroom lorry crash

The collision, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, took place on the main street in Macroom (Alamy/PA)

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 14:43
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Gardaí have made a further appeal for information about the death of an elderly woman in a crash in Co Cork on Friday.

The collision, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, took place on the main street in Macroom at around 12.50pm.

The pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí and the road has been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who may have tended to the woman directly after the collision.

Road users who may have dash-cam or other footage and who were travelling on the main street between 12.30pm and 1pm are asked to make it available to An Garda Síochana.

People can contact Macroom garda station on 026 20590, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

Tomorrow's low temperature and ice warning upgraded, with 'severe' conditions ahead

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Driver in critical condition after collision with lorry
Police Stock 13-year-old girl dies in hospital after Fermanagh crash
School stock Letter to schools warns against using alcohol industry funded educational programmes
MacroomPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p> Athy, Co. Kindare, Ireland. 10th Dec, 2022. A woman walks amongst a heavy frost in Athy, County Kildare this morning. Met Éireann has forecast sub-zero temperatures for the week ahead. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Tomorrow's low temperature and ice warning upgraded, with 'severe' conditions ahead

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s