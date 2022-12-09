13-year-old girl dies in hospital after Fermanagh crash

A 13-year-old girl has died in hospital following a car crash in Co Fermanagh.

Police named the girl as Caitlin Hogg.

The collision took place on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday at around 4.30pm.

A grey car was involved in the crash, which took place after Caitlin disembarked from a school bus.

Police said the driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.

PSNI inquiries into the collision are continuing.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage that could help their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.