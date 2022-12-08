Free Covid-19 testing referrals and GP visits to end from Friday

GPs will no longer refer patients to Covid-19 testing centres from Friday, while private patients attending their GP for Covid-19-related visits will now be charged.

It comes as the country's public health strategy for managing the virus moves into the next stage, with a focus on reducing the impact of it on vulnerable people.

The Department of Health stated on Thursday that the move comes as almost 97% of the public received their primary vaccinations against Covid-19, so for "the vast majority of people, Covid-19 is a mild disease which can be easily managed at home".

In March 2020 remote consultations, referrals to community testing centres, and Covid-19 respiratory clinic consultations were all made free of charge — this will now cease.

"From Friday 9 December, and in line with Government policy, GPs will no longer be in a position, or be subsidised by the HSE, to refer patients to a community test centre, and any private patients attending their GP will be subject to normal consultation fees as applicable in their GP practice," said a department spokesperson.

Patients with GP Visit Cards and Medical Cards will not be affected by this change.

While GPs will no longer refer patients to community testing centres, the HSE’s self-referral portal for tests at these centres remains open.

Furthermore, a new fee will be paid by the HSE to GPs to cover consultations with vulnerable patients who could benefit from a Covid-19 diagnosis to receive specific treatment, such as the antiviral medicine Paxlovid.

This €55 fee will be paid in respect of patients who are categorized as being at the highest risk of becoming ill from Covid-19, and it also comes into effect on Friday.

Other groups that benefit from this are:

Those who are are immunocompromised and have a weak immune system

Those who have not been fully vaccinated and are aged 65 or over

Those who have not been fully vaccinated and have additional risk factors

Patients may also be considered for Paxlovid if they are vaccinated and aged 75 or over vaccinated and aged 65 or over with additional risk factor