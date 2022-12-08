Free Covid-19 testing referrals and GP visits to end from Friday

Free Covid-19 testing referrals and GP visits to end from Friday

In March 2020 remote consultations, referrals to community testing centres, and Covid-19 respiratory clinic consultations were all made free of charge — this will now cease.

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 16:19
Rebecca Laffan

GPs will no longer refer patients to Covid-19 testing centres from Friday, while private patients attending their GP for Covid-19-related visits will now be charged.

It comes as the country's public health strategy for managing the virus moves into the next stage, with a focus on reducing the impact of it on vulnerable people.

The Department of Health stated on Thursday that the move comes as almost 97% of the public received their primary vaccinations against Covid-19, so for "the vast majority of people, Covid-19 is a mild disease which can be easily managed at home".

In March 2020 remote consultations, referrals to community testing centres, and Covid-19 respiratory clinic consultations were all made free of charge — this will now cease.

"From Friday 9 December, and in line with Government policy, GPs will no longer be in a position, or be subsidised by the HSE, to refer patients to a community test centre, and any private patients attending their GP will be subject to normal consultation fees as applicable in their GP practice," said a department spokesperson.

Patients with GP Visit Cards and Medical Cards will not be affected by this change.

While GPs will no longer refer patients to community testing centres, the HSE’s self-referral portal for tests at these centres remains open.

Furthermore, a new fee will be paid by the HSE to GPs to cover consultations with vulnerable patients who could benefit from a Covid-19 diagnosis to receive specific treatment, such as the antiviral medicine Paxlovid.

This €55 fee will be paid in respect of patients who are categorized as being at the highest risk of becoming ill from Covid-19, and it also comes into effect on Friday.

Other groups that benefit from this are:

  • Those who are are immunocompromised and have a weak immune system 
  • Those who have not been fully vaccinated and are aged 65 or over 
  • Those who have not been fully vaccinated and have additional risk factors 

Patients may also be considered for Paxlovid if they are vaccinated and aged 75 or over vaccinated and aged 65 or over with additional risk factor

Read More

WHO: Covid disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

More in this section

Missing Matthew McCallan Senior officer says lessons will be learned after Matthew McCallan’s death
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021 Gardaí urge drivers to take care in cold snap as 148 killed on Irish roads in 2022
Computer hacker silhouette of hooded man Gardaí warn of thieves targeting men making their way home at night
#COVID-19
<p>Electric Ireland has announced a price rise for customers in Northern Ireland. (PA)</p>

Electric Ireland announce 23.9% price hike for Northern Ireland customers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s