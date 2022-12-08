Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy is safe, study finds

Young women with breast cancer can now safely pause treatment to have a baby, a global study involving Irish patients has found.

The findings break the taboo suggesting pregnancy increases the risk of a woman’s cancer returning, a leading breast cancer expert said.

About 20% of women with breast cancer are diagnosed in their reproductive years. Now the POSITIVE study has found young women with breast cancer who paused their endocrine treatment to try and get pregnant were able to do so safely.

So far, researchers have found the percentage of women whose breast cancer came back (8.9%) was comparable to what occurred in patients enrolled in other studies (9.2%). Most were able to conceive and deliver healthy babies.

The study group of 518 women included 14 Irish women who were patients at University Hospital Limerick, University Hospital Galway, St Vincent’s University Hospital, and St James’s hospital. The principal investigator is Professor Janice Walshe, who works at St Vincent’s hospital.

'Pregnancy can be a realistic objective'

International Breast Cancer Study Group POSITIVE international study chair Professor Olivia Pagani welcomed the findings.

“The primary results of the POSITIVE trial confirm pregnancy can be a realistic objective for women who had an estrogen-dependent breast cancer and definitively break the taboo that having a baby can increase the risk of the cancer coming back,” she said.

“Family planning, abruptly interrupted by the disease, can be safely restored.”

The trial enrolled women who had previously been diagnosed with early-stage hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer and who had decided to pause endocrine therapy for about two years to try to get pregnant. A total of 365 babies were born to women in the study, indicating rates of conception and childbirth were similar to or higher than rates in the general population.

“The study, therefore, provides encouraging guidance to younger women diagnosed with breast cancer who may be hoping to have children,” a spokesperson said.

Enrollments took place between December 2014 and December 2019 across 20 countries from 116 hospitals.

The Irish leg of the study was supported by Cancer Trials Ireland with clinical and monitoring support and follow-up. Funding was provided by the Irish Cancer Society and the Health Research Board.

Results were presented at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.