Cases of flu, Covid and RSV on the rise across Ireland

Cases of flu, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are continuing to rise across Ireland, particularly in children.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published its weekly infectious diseases report on Wednesday, with 3,657 cases reported to them between November 27 and December 3.

RSV was responsible for 678 of those cases, including 332 infections in children aged between 0 and four years.

The south and south-east are among the worst-affected regions, with 111 reports of RSV in Cork and Kerry and a further 83 cases in HSE South-East, which contains Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The report’s publication comes hours after Children's Health Ireland (CHI) warned that they are experiencing extreme pressure in demands for services at their paediatric Emergency Departments.

As the colder weather kicks in, reports of influenza are also increasing, with a further 371 cases last week bringing the 2022 total to nearly 4,000.

Covid-19 continues to be prevalent in society too, as nearly 2,000 people tested positive for the virus, according to the HPSC data.

Meanwhile, the HSE has urged parents and principals that children with a fever, cough, and sore throat should be kept out of school amid an outbreak of Strep A which has led to the death of a child.

Though there were no reports made to the HPSC of Strep A in the week ending December 3, they do note that 11 new cases of Streptococcus pneumonia infection, warning that the disease is invasive.

The next infectious disease report from the HPSC is due next Wednesday.