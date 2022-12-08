Sub-zero temperatures around the country as cold snap hits

Met Éireann is warning there are hazardous conditions nationally this morning, with a status yellow ice warning now in place.

The warning will be in place until midday as a band of wintry showers moves southwards.

There is potential for black ice, freezing fog, and freezing rain so road users are advised to take extra care as they travel.

As the morning goes on, the showers will turn wintry with a light dusting of snow in some parts.

The wintry showers will become confined to the northern coastal counties and sunny spells will follow.

"Obviously, it is very cold, it is very icy and we have got a band of precipitation currently sinking down from the north of Ireland," said Siobhan Ryan, Meteorologist with Met Éireann.

"There is a real mix of rain, sleet, and some snowfall embedded in that. There is some potential for black ice in the leading edge of that in particular.

"Really treacherous, cold, icy conditions out there - particularly during the morning hours."

Patches of freezing fog this morning m, with some fog reported in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny. Take great care in freezing fog. pic.twitter.com/sPkFhpB8Mp — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 8, 2022

After dark, showers of sleet and snow will move into parts of the east.

A low temperature/ice warning will come into effect for the whole country at 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann is forecasting a sharp, severe frost with icy temperatures with temperatures widely falling to -4C.

This will bring treacherous conditions with a severe frost setting in quickly with some icy stretches.

There will be showers of sleet and snow, mainly across Leinster with some lying snow possible.

A bitterly cold night with temperatures set to peak at -2C.

Met Éireann expects the sub-zero conditions to continue until at least Sunday.

The weekend will bring “a new set of problems”, said Ms Ryan, with freezing fog predicted for Saturday and Sunday resulting in impaired visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority is urging people to take care when travelling on the roads during this cold snap. You can find tips on how to prepare your car and drive safely in cold, icy conditions here.

The cold weather has also brought some pressure to the electricity grid with Eirgrid expecting the supply and demand margin to be "tight" in the days ahead.