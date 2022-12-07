'Perfect storm' of illnesses putting children's hospitals under severe pressure

Children's hospitals in Dublin have urged parents to avoid attending paediatric emergency departments (EDs) unless necessary.

Children's Health Ireland (CHI) said Temple Street, Crumlin, Tallaght and Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown are all experiencing extreme pressure in demands for services at their paediatric EDs.

The volume of patients attending the EDs coupled with the number of sick children already in the four hospitals has presented staff with challenging circumstances.

As of this morning, there are a total of 40 patients under the age of 16 on trolleys across the National Children's Hospital, Tallaght; Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin and Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

Dr Ike Okafor, Clinical Director in CHI, said that all options are being explored to support safe staffing in the EDs, critical care and wards.

Staff have been deployed across all sites and staff members are going beyond the call of duty to keep things functioning, said Dr Okafor.

"This is a perfect storm - there are high levels of viruses in the community at the moment, and due to earlier appropriate measures to protect from Covid-19, families have not experienced illness in their children who were born during lockdown and we also have some very sick babies presenting to our EDs who need acute care," he said.

Parents are being asked to access care at their local hospitals and care centres, GPS or pharmacies wherever possible to ensure hospitals can concentrate resources on the sickest children.

If a family is concerned that a child is seriously ill or injured, they should attend their nearest paediatric ED.

In order to protect children against flu, parents are encouraged to get them vaccinated. Children from ages two to 17 can avail of the nasal flu vaccine for free at their GP or pharmacy.

Many parents are currently concerned by recent Strep A outbreaks, they are being advised to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of the virus.

There is information available on the HSE website on what to do if you are worried your child is sick with a sore throat, fever or a rash.

Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Scott Walkin advised parents to watch out for signs such as persistent fever and if their child is incapable of passing urine.

He also advised if their child was “drowsy” or “floppy” then they needed to be seen by a doctor.

Meanwhile, a total of 644 people are waiting on trolleys across the country.

Today's figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 90 patients waiting for a bed.

Cork University Hospital has 75 patients on trolleys followed by University Hospital Galway with 51.