Rising levels of waste are unsustainable, warns EPA

Rising levels of waste over the past decade coupled with a paltry reuse of materials means Ireland has a steep mountain to climb to meet EU targets by 2025.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that massive amounts of waste are being exported rather than recycled back into circulation. This includes most electrical and electronic equipment.

The latest statistics reveal overall waste generation has increased to 16.2m tonnes per year, up from 12.7m tonnes in 2012.

The continued upward trajectory of the waste generated is leading to “wider climate and environmental impacts”, the EPA has starkly warned.

Compared with its European counterparts, Ireland has a dismal record of using products for as long as possible through recycling, reuse, repair, repurposing, and refurbishing.

Low reuse rate

The EPA said Ireland has a material reuse rate of 1.8% relative to an EU average of 12.8%.

“Our rising levels of waste are unsustainable and are threatening Ireland’s achievement of EU recycling targets," said EPA programme manager Warren Phelan.

“We urgently need mandatory incentivised charging for the collection of non-household, or commercial, municipal waste.

"We need to increase the rollout of brown bins, collect more food waste separately, and increase the capture of plastic packaging for recycling.”

Sharon Finegan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Sustainability, said Ireland is going in the wrong direction.

“Our rising levels of waste are unsustainable and immediate steps must be taken to address these trends.”