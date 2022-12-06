Ice warning as temperatures to plunge across the country

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued across the country, with temperatures likely to plunge below zero, according to Met Éireann.

The warning comes into effect on Thursday at 10pm and will remain until 10am on Friday.

Met Éireann has warned of “hazardous conditions” involving “a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces” and temperatures falling to –4C.

Up North, there is also a yellow ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry.

This warning comes into effect from midnight on Wednesday and is valid until 6pm on Thursday.

Residents in the North can expect “some disruption” due to icy surfaces.

These warnings follow a winter weather advisory for Ireland, which is in effect all week.

Met Éireann has forecast a very cold snap for the country with temperatures set to drop to as low as -6C in some areas.

The national forecaster has predicted “severe frosts and icy stretches on roads” with “showers of hail, sleet, and snow” expected throughout the second half of the week.

Met Éireann said the weekend forecast will be “very cold on Saturday with some parts of the midlands not expected to rise above zero as fog persists”.

There will be “little change” on Sunday, with dry spells and “fog persisting in some areas”.