Parental alienation 'a divisive, under-researched, and complex issue', says support group

A final report on parental alienation in other jurisdictions is currently being reviewed by the Department of Justice as part of a process examining whether policy or legislative changes are required in Ireland to deal with the issue.

Submissions received by the department in response to a consultation process launched in February by Justice Minister Helen McEntee on the same issue are also under review.

The aim of the consultation process was to seek the views of stakeholders and individuals around the issue of parental alienation.

In one of the submissions received in the consultation, One Family, a support group for one-parent families, says the concept of parental alienation is a “divisive, under-researched, and complex issue, which is often misunderstood and sometimes misrepresented”.

In its submission, titled 'Alienated Children First', it said the alienation of children from a parent is “a behaviour more commonly used by perpetrators of domestic violence”.

However, One Family noted that there are now increasing numbers of children who are being alienated from one parent after separation in situations where there is no presence of domestic violence.

The group, which provides peer support to parents affected by parental alienation, said that its objective is that “the policy, principles and supports will be put in place” to address parental alienation. It added that parental alienation is a form of child abuse.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said: “All views, opinions, and experiences submitted as part of that consultation have been welcomed. Those responses received are currently under review.

The department also arranged for a separate strand of independent research on parental alienation in other jurisdictions to be carried out last year. A final report has been received by the department and is now being reviewed.”

He said that both the research and the public consultation will create a deeper understanding of the issue, and inform the department’s consideration of policy and legislation in the area.

He added: “Work is ongoing to integrate these strands of work, and a report will be prepared outlining the outcome of the research and consultation process and any resulting recommendations to arise from it in due course.

Meanwhile, Women’s Aid warned that successful use of parental alienation claims by an abuser could result in a child ending up in their custody, “and remove or severely limit the presence of the protective parent, strongly increasing the risk of harm”.

Support and helplines:

Samaritans 116 123; Aware Helpline: 1890 303 302; GROW 1890 474 474; Pieta House 1800 247 247; Men’s Aid’s helpline 01 5543811 or email hello@mensaid.ie.

Women’s Aid Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900