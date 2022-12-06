Demand from data centres threatens Irish carbon budgets, study warns

The increasing demand of data centres threatens Ireland's carbon budgets, while stubborn overreliance on fossil fuels is locking the country into a trap of energy insecurity, high prices, and high emissions.

Those are some of the conclusions of a major new report that will be presented to TDs and senators on Tuesday, which calls for fast reductions of all fossil fuels in the coming years.

The study, conducted by MaREI (Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine) experts, and funded by environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, found that the electricity system faces multiple interconnected challenges.

Carbon budget obligations will require the electricity system to both rapidly phase out fossil fuels while delivering far more electricity this decade, it said.

Electrifying heat and transport is also one of the most important options to reduce fossil fuels, and any constraint on electrification will threaten the achievability of sectoral emissions ceilings, it added.

Lead author of the report, University College Cork (UCC) professor in sustainable energy and systems modelling Hannah Daly said: "The source of Ireland’s energy insecurity and high prices are caused by over-dependence on fossil fuels, which are also the main cause of the climate emergency. Energy security measures must be aligned with climate policy, which requires rapid reductions in the consumption of all fossil fuels this decade.

“The good news is that energy transition measures — like building domestic renewables, improving energy efficiency, reducing car dependency and district heating — all support energy security, lower bills and bring wider societal and economic benefits.”

Meeting the carbon budget programme means that, compared with 2020, natural gas demand in 2040 is reduced by 93% in the power sector, 85% in the residential sector and 67% in business, the study found.

Data centres

If data centres continue on their rapidly energy-sapping rate in a peak scenario, renewables would have to be rolled out at an almost impossible rate, it warned.

"To remain within emissions ceilings, data centre demand growth represented in EirGrid’s 'high' scenario — a 500% growth in electricity demand from data centres this decade — would require deployment of renewable electricity capacity at implausibly rapid rates: a quadrupling of renewable electricity generation this decade," it said.

That would have a knock-on effect in other sectors, which would severely curtail Ireland's emissions reduction ambitions, it warned.

"If significant growth in future renewable electricity generation is ultimately required mainly to serve strong data centre demand growth, this will further limit the potential for transport, buildings and industry sectors to meet their decarbonisation commitments."

The need for new natural gas-fired power capacity and emissions reduction obligations are clashing directly, the report said.

"New natural gas-fired power capacity is urgently necessary to meet climate commitments to replace older, more carbon-intensive generation capacity, but to meet carbon budgets, the annual power generation from natural gas plants (ie the actual operation of these plants annually) must fall by more than half by 2030."

The new energy modelling report from Friends of the Earth and produced by University College Cork's MaREI research centre said: