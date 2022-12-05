Almost 2,500 people arrested worldwide for money-laundering through money mules

Ireland is among 25 countries whose law enforcement agencies have combined to arrest almost 2,500 people across the world for money-laundering through money mules.

The operation from mid-September to the end of November was supported by Europol, Eurojust, Interpol, and the European Banking Federation.

It netted €17.5m in intercepted money, with 4,089 fraudulent transactions identified across the world.

As well as arresting 2,469 people, the European Money Mule Action also identified 8,755 money mules and 222 people involved in recruiting money mules.

According to Europol, money mules and recruiters of money mules are among the “most important enablers of money laundering”.

A statement from Europol said: “This year, and with the continuing coordination of the EBF, around 1,800 banks and financial institutions supported law enforcement in this action, alongside online money transfer services, cryptocurrency exchanges, Fintech and KYC companies, and multinational computer technology corporations.”

The operation was conducted in a range of countries including Colombia, Singapore, Australia, Cyprus, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Ireland.

Details of the operation are being provided to raise awareness of the dangers of becoming a money mule, through the #DontBeaMule campaign.

Europol outlined that while the issue may seem trivial, the amount of criminal money being laundered is not.

The organisation said: “Money mules are a significant part of the money laundering landscape, enabling criminals to swiftly move funds across a network of accounts, often in different countries.

The use of money mules is especially widespread in cybercrime, with the mules transfer the proceeds from their jurisdiction to the criminal’s home country.”

Europol is urging anyone who has been asked by an online friend or love interest, someone offering a way of making easy money, or someone claiming they cannot use their own bank account to be aware that they have committed a crime if they did what they were asked to do.

The organisation says new immigrants are often targeted to become money mules, while unemployed people, students, and those in poverty are also targets for recruiters.

Europol added: “The most likely targets are people under 35 years old. Recently, criminal groups have begun recruiting younger generations (from 12 to 21 years old).”

In October, gardaí revealed that more than 4,000 people who have used Irish addresses are laundering money for a notorious west African-based criminal organisation, known as the Black Axe crime network.

Gardaí estimate that up to €64m has been laundered through the accounts for the network.

The penalties for the crime include a prison sentence of up to 14 years, a criminal conviction with a lifetime record, extradition to the country where the predicated crime took place, and not being permitted to open a bank account.

People are warned to be on their guard for warning signs such as being approached — either online or in person — with an offer of making easy money by an individual who only uses a social media handle and will not provide any identifying information.

Another tactic is advertising for jobs on online platforms offering seemingly easy or quick money but are, in fact, a recruitment front for money mules.