Cold snap forecast this week with frost, sleet and even snow expected

From Tuesday night, temperatures could drop as low as -4 degrees with widespread frost predicted.

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 12:45
Steven Heaney

Temperatures look set to drop significantly over the coming week, with forecasters predicting a cold snap from Tuesday night on.

Though some dry weather is expected, this will bring with it cold, frosty conditions and even the possibility of snow on higher ground.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin says the change colder conditions, which are being driven by cold air and high pressure stretching from Scandinavia to Russia, is already underway.

“After such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a shock to the system for many," he said.

On Sunday night, Met Éireann is predicting temperatures to range between -2 and -4 degrees in light east to northeasterly winds.

Monday and Tuesday will be largely bright and sunny, particularly in the northern half of the country. The south will be somewhat cloudier with some scattered showers likely.

From Tuesday night however, temperatures could drop as low as -4 degrees with widespread frost predicted.

Wednesday will remain chilly, though good sunny spells are also likely. By the evening, Met Éireann is forecasting increasingly wintry conditions, with snowfall possible on higher ground.

'Bitterly cold' conditions

"After relatively benign winter weather on Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine and just some showers, a much colder northeasterly airflow is currently forecast to become established over Ireland by Wednesday," Mr Martin said.

He said Wednesday will be "bitterly cold" with temperatures again likely to drop to -4 degrees or lower, with "wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected at times along with the possibility for severe frost and ice."

There will also be icy stretches on the roads. 

Thursday too looks like a very cold day nationwide with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow in places. Temperatures will again be in the low single digits throughout the day.

Mr Martin urged people to make preparations for the coming cold snap ahead of time.

"There will be a good chance this weekend to make preparations for the winter weather," he said.

"Lots of useful information and advice is available on the winter ready website.”

Mr Martin added that any updates and potential weather warnings will be issued in the coming days. 

