Brendan O'Connor sues Mediahuis over data breach

RTÉ broadcaster Brendan O’Connor has filed a High Court action against Mediahuis Ireland Group, formerly known as Independent News and Media (INM), over an alleged data breach.

It is understood that Mr O’Connor, who writes a column for the Sunday Independent, is suing the publishing company after his emails were allegedly illegally accessed in a data breach.

The proceedings against Mediahuis Ireland and former INM chair Leslie Buckley, were filed by solicitor Simon McAleese on Friday.

Mr O'Connor is understood to be the latest person to sue the company over an alleged data breach in 2014, with other high-profile names understood to have already settled or almost settled with the company.

INM’s former chief executive, Vincent Crowley, and former Sunday Independent journalist Sam Smyth are understood to be some of those who have settled or almost settled with the company.

It is alleged that third parties searched emails of people working for INM.

Mediahuis is understood to have set aside millions of euro to settle data cases after the Data Protection Commission found a data breach to be illegal.

Cork businessman Leslie Buckley, who is named in Mr O’Connor’s High Court lawsuit, stepped down from his role as INM board chairman amid the alleged data breach scandal in 2018.

Mediahuis, the Belgian-Dutch group which bought INM in 2019, considers the data scandal to be a legacy issue and is keen to resolve it, according to the Independent.