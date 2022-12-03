Brendan O'Connor sues Mediahuis over data breach

Brendan O'Connor sues Mediahuis over data breach

Brendan O'Connor: Proceedings were filed on Friday. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 17:57
Liz Dunphy

RTÉ broadcaster Brendan O’Connor has filed a High Court action against Mediahuis Ireland Group, formerly known as Independent News and Media (INM), over an alleged data breach.

It is understood that Mr O’Connor, who writes a column for the Sunday Independent, is suing the publishing company after his emails were allegedly illegally accessed in a data breach.

The proceedings against Mediahuis Ireland and former INM chair Leslie Buckley, were filed by solicitor Simon McAleese on Friday.

Mr O'Connor is understood to be the latest person to sue the company over an alleged data breach in 2014, with other high-profile names understood to have already settled or almost settled with the company.

INM’s former chief executive, Vincent Crowley, and former Sunday Independent journalist Sam Smyth are understood to be some of those who have settled or almost settled with the company.

It is alleged that third parties searched emails of people working for INM.

Mediahuis is understood to have set aside millions of euro to settle data cases after the Data Protection Commission found a data breach to be illegal. 

Cork businessman Leslie Buckley, who is named in Mr O’Connor’s High Court lawsuit, stepped down from his role as INM board chairman amid the alleged data breach scandal in 2018.

Mediahuis, the Belgian-Dutch group which bought INM in 2019, considers the data scandal to be a legacy issue and is keen to resolve it, according to the Independent.

More in this section

Brexit More from Northern Ireland support staying in UK over Irish unity, poll shows
Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display
Final Leaders Debate of General Election 2020, Dublin, Ireland Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald refuses to rule out doing a deal with Fine Gael
#mediaPerson: Brendan O'ConnorOrganisation: RTÉ
Brendan O'Connor sues Mediahuis over data breach

New appeal over disappearance of Mayo woman last seen in 2000

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s