More from Northern Ireland support staying in UK over Irish unity, poll shows

Twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.

However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.

The findings are contained in twin opinion polls carried out on either side of the border for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.

The two polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in Northern Ireland and the Republic in August and September of this year.

Half of all those who responded in Northern Ireland said they would vote against unity, including 21% from a Catholic background.

Only 26% of respondents in Northern Ireland said they would vote for unity, with 19% saying they did not know how they would vote and 5% saying they would not vote.

Among Protestant respondents in Northern Ireland, 78% were opposed to unity.

Among respondents in the Republic, 66% said they would vote for unity, with just 16% against and 13% do not knows.

The polls showed majorities on both sides of the border in favour of holding a unity referendum.