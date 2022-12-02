17.6C: Highest November temperature in 25 years recorded in Donegal 

Seven Met Éireann weather stations have recorded their warmest November in over a decade.

A record high of 17.6C was reported on Sunday, November 13 at Finner, Co Donegal — the highest November temperature in 25 years.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest temperature of -1.8C was recorded in Athenry, Co Galway on Saturday, November 19.

Met Éireann said: "Seven stations had their warmest November since 2011. 14stations broke their highest daily minimum temperature record for November on Friday 11, with a new November highest daily minimum temperature record for Ireland of 14.9C recorded at Shannon Airport, Co Clare."

In terms of rainfall, November was above average nationally.

Valentia Observatory recorded its second wettest November ever with 354.8mm of rainfall — second only to 2009, which had 360.3 mm.

A few stations had rain every day throughout the month — while the driest was in the Phoenix Park in Dublin which had only 12 wet days.

The month's wettest day was also recorded at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry with 34.8 mm on Wednesday, November 2.

Along with Valentia, four other stations had their wettest November since 2009.

These were Moore Park, Co Cork with 167.8mm, Sherkin Island, Co Cork with 185.7mm, Cork Airport with 203.4mm and Mace Head, Co Galway with 183.9mm.

Monthly rainfall totals were lowest at Dublin Airport with 46.1 mm recorded there.

The sunniest spot in November was Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford. 7.5 hours of sunlight was recorded there on Friday, November 18.

Meanwhile, Malin Head, Co Donegal also had an unusually sunny November with 76.2 hours of sunlight recorded.

Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 42.9 hours at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry to 88.7 hours at Gurteen, Co Tipperary.

The month's highest gust was reported at Roche's Point, Co Cork on Thursday, November 24 with 65 knots (120 km/h).

According to Met Éireann, November was a “mild and windy month dominated by Atlantic low-pressure systems to the west of Ireland.” The forecaster also said that airflow last month was mostly between southerly and south-westerly.

They believe this “steered many tropical maritime air masses over the country, bringing mild conditions and rain most days.” Met Éireann said that “rain was heaviest and most persistent in the South and West, with the East mostly escaping with lighter falls.”

They note that it “became drier towards the end of the month as high pressure built over Scandinavia and began to push westwards.”