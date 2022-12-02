Children as young as three waiting up to four years for sex abuse therapy

Children as young as three could be waiting as long as four years to access essential sexual abuse therapy.

The warning came from the charity Children at Risk in Ireland (CARI), which operates 12 therapy rooms in its Limerick and Dublin centres for children who have experienced sexual abuse.

It said two thirds of its capacity is lying idle because of a shortage of therapists.

CARI's Colm O'Brien said the waiting list for its services doubled in 2020 and peaked at 254 at the start of this year.

It then fell to the current level of approximately 225 due to some additional funding, part of which came from the Government.

However, he said it can take families up to a year to navigate its way through therapy and with resources only allowing for around 50 families a year to complete that journey, it means some children may wait three or even four years for the intervention they need.

"We have managed to make some in-roads to seeing more children, but the problem is we are seeing more coming onto the waiting list," Mr O'Brien said.

He referred to a 36% increase in child sexual abuse referrals to Tusla in the past five years and a "societal malaise" in dealing with it.

Trying to break the cycle

He also said he is not sure if the battle against child sexual abuse is "winnable", adding: "What we are trying to do is break the silence and break the cycle."

Mr O'Brien said much abuse is inter-generational and questioned the prison sentences handed down in some recent high-profile cases including that of Timmy Duggan, of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, who paid women to let him sexually abuse their children and who was sentenced to eight years in prison, with the final year suspended.

"These people get time, but the kids involved get life," he said.

Emer O’Neill, CARI’S head of therapy, said more funding is needed so that the service can increase its resources to meet current needs.

“If a three-year-old victim of sexual abuse is forced to wait three, four or more years for therapy, the effects can be devastating for the child and the families," she said.

The child and their family can feel isolated, ashamed, and alone.

"They can feel that nobody understands what they are facing. If appropriate support is not in place for children and families, there is a huge impact on their mental struggle to maintain relationships.”

Ms O'Neill said media coverage of sexual abuse is vital in highlighting the issue.

"If you fear a child has been sexually abused, there are signs for parents and carers to look out for," she said.

Has there been a change in your child’s behaviour? Have they become aggressive, withdrawn, developed sleep issues or bed wetting or been clingy?

Have there been issues in school, such as lack of concentration or dropping?

Have they developed any health issues, including soreness in their private areas, displayed sexually inappropriate behaviour, or been using sexually explicit language?

Has your child been afraid of a particular person, trying to avoid being alone with them?

"Your child may give clues by dropping hints and clues without saying what is happening," Ms O'Neill said.

* Contact the CARI helpline on 0818 924567 or visit cari.ie