Garda investigation under way in Co Monaghan after deaths which may be linked

Gardaí in Co Monaghan have launched two separate investigations into deaths which they believe may be linked.

The body of one man was discovered at a house in Castleblayney while a second man was killed a road collision nearby.

Investigations into both deaths are under way and it is understood that gardaí may be linking the cases.

They are currently at the scene where a man's body was found at a house at Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield. Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

The body remains at the scene at this time and they are awaiting examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The state pathologist has been contacted and a post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am this morning to contact them at Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Anyone with phone or dashcam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Meanwhile, a male pedestrian was killed at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53 — Castleblayney to Dundalk Road following a collision with a car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene where his body remains. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place on both sides of the border at Ballynacarry Bridge.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing for any witnesses to come forward including any road users who were travelling in the area this morning. They are asked to make any footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.