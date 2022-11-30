Public encouraged to suggest new questions for next Census

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has called on the public to suggest questions for Ireland’s next census, which will take place in 2027.

This year's Census was carried out in April and included a new time capsule section for people to include any text or drawing of their choice.

Preparations for the 2027 Census have already begun, with Head of Census Administration Eileen Murphy saying public consultation on the questions for the next census is an important part of the process.

"We are accepting submissions through an online form, via email, or by post, to ensure that as many organisations and individuals as possible can participate. We will acknowledge each submission we receive," Ms Murphy said.

The CSO has also started work on delivering an online response option for the first time in an Irish census, she added.

The consultation will close on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and a Census Advisory Group will be established in early 2023 to review the submissions and decide on new questions and changes to the current set of questions.

"These will be tested in a pilot census in 2024 before the final set of questions are submitted for Government approval in 2025," Ms Murphy said.

Submissions can be made on the CSO website, by email to census2027consultation@cso.ie and by post to Consultation 2027, Central Statistics Office, Swords Business Campus, Balheary Road, Swords, Co Dublin K67 D2X4.