'Health service would collapse' without overseas doctors

Loneliness, financial worries, mental health pressures, and frustrated career ambitions were among the impacts of the pandemic on doctors from overseas who are working in the Irish health system.

The country's health services would “collapse” without these doctors, according to the co-author of the first study of its kind on the issue. It found the Covid-19 pandemic amplified existing pressures such as citizenship uncertainties.

International doctors account for nearly half of doctors working here, according to the study from Cork University Hospital and Cork University Business School. Co-author and oncologist at CUH, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, said change is urgently needed.

“The service would collapse without them,” he said. “Certainly, in January 2021, when we had at one point the highest Covid-incidence in the world, without them here, the place would not have functioned.”

In France, citizenship applications were recently fast-tracked for more than 12,000 frontline workers.

“When people see the accelerated citizenship given in France and see how long it takes for them to become citizens here, that sends a message,” he said.

Prof O’Reilly said the findings also indicate that health policy changes are needed.

“In 2023, the Taoiseach and UK prime minister will both be children of emigrant medical parents,” he said. "This reflects the contribution of this group to society and also the benefits to society of nurturing diversity.

I would really hope that we could use Covid as a watershed to change things for the better in healthcare.”

In all, 138 doctors of 35 different nationalities responded to the report; the majority wish to stay here for reasons including for quality of life (43%), family reasons (19%), and because Ireland felt like home (13%).

Among the 35 doctors who do not wish to stay, over half said career advancement is a problem.

We don’t get career progression in Ireland as non-national doctors," one said.

Irish citizenship gives faster access to specialist training despite changes being rolled out to increase access for international doctors.

One said: "Covid-19 simply amplifies issues already existing. Sometimes it seems like there are two parallel career pathways for nationals and non-nationals.”

The study found 64% could not visit sick or dying loved ones in their home country. Most reported illnesses were Covid-19 cases.

The report found "57% of responders having experienced a death in the family in their home country (54% of which were from Covid-19 infection). There was a significant effect on the mental health of both doctors and their families."

The study's findings, published in Irish Journal of Medical Science, also indicate that one in eight sought mental health help for themselves, and 22% sought help for a family member.

The study noted: "As non-citizens, these frontline workers describe a sense of ‘loneliness’ and emphasise the difficulty in arranging visas to allow immediate family to visit as being ‘next to impossible’ ”.

While half of the respondents are paid above the national median, many report difficulty meeting financial obligations. Very few had pensions or savings.