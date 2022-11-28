Masked men ‘fire shot at house in Derry’

Masked men ‘fire shot at house in Derry’

The PSNI has appealed for information over a shooting incident in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 12:08
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are investigating a report of masked men firing a shot at a house in Derry.

The incident was reported the in Culdaff Gardens area of the city on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime around 9pm, it’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

“Two men were in the house at the time.

“Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.”

Read More

'People in Douglas will no longer have to live in fear every time it rains'

More in this section

Deposit return scheme New scheme will pay households to return plastic bottles and cans
Larne dog rescue One dead following fire at a property in east Belfast
Euro stock Ireland’s productivity 40% higher than Northern Ireland’s, says think tank
shot#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Until earlier this year, men who had sex with men had to wait a year before giving blood.</p>

Restrictions on gay men donating blood being lifted today

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s