ESB announce 50% electric vehicle charging price hike 

The ESB has announced a 50% price hike in their rates for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The price increase will come into effect on December 20 for EV drivers who charge on the public network.

The new rate for pay-as-you-go customers using standard chargers will increase from €0.375 to €0.563 per kWh - a hike of 50%.

Fast chargers will increase from €0.432 to €0.647 - also a hike of 50%.

Those who use the high-power chargers will see an increase from €0.461 up to €0.682 - a hike of 48%.

This now means that owners of a new Nissan LEAF will pay somewhere from €21.96 to €26.60 for a theoretical 0-100% charge.

Those driving Ireland’s most popular EV of late, the Volkswagen iD.4, will now pay from €43.35 up to €52.51.

According to AA Ireland, these increases mean that "those charging on the High Power chargers will be paying nearly as much as an equivalent petrol or diesel car to cover the same distance."

In the last week, Irish motorists have already been hit with the possibility of toll price hikes whilst already dealing with the soaring costs of new and used vehicles and fuel prices.

AA Ireland say that "the price increases come at a time when ESB is being criticised for not improving the network sufficiently.

They believe that "the number of charging points is not increasing in line" with the "year-on-year increase in EV sales of approximately 80%."

They admit that the units are reliable but say that "queues for the chargers are becoming increasingly common."