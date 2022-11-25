ESB announce 50% electric vehicle charging price hike 

ESB announce 50% electric vehicle charging price hike 

ESB electric charging point. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 17:35
Sally Gorman

The ESB has announced a 50% price hike in their rates for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The price increase will come into effect on December 20 for EV drivers who charge on the public network.

The new rate for pay-as-you-go customers using standard chargers will increase from €0.375 to €0.563 per kWh - a hike of 50%. 

Fast chargers will increase from €0.432 to €0.647 - also a hike of 50%. 

Those who use the high-power chargers will see an increase from €0.461 up to €0.682 - a hike of 48%. 

This now means that owners of a new Nissan LEAF will pay somewhere from €21.96 to €26.60 for a theoretical 0-100% charge. 

Those driving Ireland’s most popular EV of late, the Volkswagen iD.4, will now pay from €43.35 up to €52.51.

According to AA Ireland, these increases mean that "those charging on the High Power chargers will be paying nearly as much as an equivalent petrol or diesel car to cover the same distance."

In the last week, Irish motorists have already been hit with the possibility of toll price hikes whilst already dealing with the soaring costs of new and used vehicles and fuel prices.

AA Ireland say that "the price increases come at a time when ESB is being criticised for not improving the network sufficiently.

They believe that "the number of charging points is not increasing in line" with the "year-on-year increase in EV sales of approximately 80%."

They admit that the units are reliable but say that "queues for the chargers are becoming increasingly common."

Read More

Petrol prices down 7c in the last month

More in this section

Fuel prices Petrol prices down 7c in the last month
Record high of 11,397 people in emergency accommodation in October Record high of 11,397 people in emergency accommodation in October
East Wall protest to resume as sides fail to come to agreement East Wall protest to resume as sides fail to come to agreement
#Cost of living
<p>People attend a protest outside Amazon’s European Headquarters in Dublin to support the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022.</p>

Crowd gathers at Amazon’s European HQ in Dublin as part of worldwide Black Friday protest

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s