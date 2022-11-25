Eamon Ryan: Finding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees 'a huge challenge'

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he is concerned about accommodation availability as the Government prepares to expect a further 11,000 Ukrainians by the end of the year.

He said the Government is “testing every option and looking for every eventuality” to secure more space.

It comes after Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he is confident his department can cope as the number of arrivals is expected to surpass 70,000 before the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters in Paris this morning, Minister Ryan said he is being upfront and honest by saying he is concerned about the availability of vacant properties to house those fleeing war.

He said, “I think that’s a huge challenge,” and praised Minister O’Gorman and his officials for the “incredible task” of finding accommodation for those arriving in Ireland who are fleeing war.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Ryan said: “Every time you think, how can we go any further? You find that you, in the circumstances, mean you do have to go further.

“So, we are testing every option and looking for every eventuality, it's not easy. No one wants to be in this situation, least of all the Ukrainian people themselves, but we do have to manage.

It’s a European war and we are all connected in this union, and we are committed to help.

Minister Ryan said the first tranche of modular housing is being built but said a lot more is needed as well as other emergency accommodation.

He said given there is no sign of the war ending anytime soon, the Government has to really consider what the immediate emergency response is and look to see how that can be changed to make it more sustainable.

Minister Ryan said: “I go back to that story of the Samaritan passing someone on the road who is in deep trouble. Do we pass by and ignore, or do we stop and help?

"We have a housing crisis, there's no doubt about that. We have to develop housing for our own people as well as for people who need refuge. We don't balk or don't pass our responsibility.”