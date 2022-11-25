Huge increase in calls to abuse helpline following Spiritans revelations

Gardaí have been contacted about 32 cases of abuse at Spiritan-run schools in the last three weeks, with a survivors' group saying its contacts have multiplied more than tenfold.

Education Minister Norma Foley told the Dáil chamber yesterday that 27 of the Garda contacts were from survivors, three from witnesses, and two on behalf of survivors. The reports relate to alleged incidents dating from 1954 until 1991, Ms Foley said.

However, Ms Foley stopped short of committing the Government to establishing an inquiry into the abuse by the religious order at Blackrock College, Willow Park, and Rockwell College.

Statements were being made in wake of the broadcast of an RTÉ documentary citing the abuse of pupils at Blackrock College in the 1970s and 1980s. To date, at least 78 members of the order have been accused of historical abuse.

"I acknowledge the calls for an inquiry," said Ms Foley. "I am also cognisant that Government owes it to the survivors to ensure that any process of inquiry is the right one and will best deliver the outcomes they feel of most importance.

In order to ensure that any such response will indeed be effective and survivor-led, it is important at this stage to carefully consider the range of options open to achieve these outcomes whilst acknowledging and analysing the strengths and challenges inherent in any single approach.

Education Minister Norma Foley said she was cognisant that Government owes it to survivors to ensure any process of inquiry is the right one.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman told the Dáil that the reports of abuse were "harrowing". He said that this Government and previous governments had made "good progress" in child safeguarding, but said that there could be no complacency.

One in Four, a charity working with victims of childhood sexual abuse, is seeing a huge increase in calls since the allegations first broke.

Advocacy director and deputy chief executive Deirdre Kenny said that typically, One in Four receives on average three or four new contacts a week.

“At the moment, we’re getting at least six to eight new clients a day," she said.

" While there have been survivors from Blackrock College, there are also survivors from other schools, telling very similar stories.

The charity supports calls for a broader inquiry.

We would encourage that an inquiry be much broader and that it should encompass other schools run by religious orders and day schools that may have not had any religious involvement.

People are disclosing abuse in national and secondary schools, often for the first time, she added.

Often when there is media attention on childhood sexual abuse, One in Four receives an influx of calls. “But this is slightly different. We’ve had a huge influx in calls from mostly men, who are disclosing childhood experiences in schools across the country," said Ms Kenny.

The shame and secrecy in the stories discussed in the media resonated with many, she added.

“That’s what would point to the importance of an inquiry. It's an opportunity for people to tell their stories and for the truth to come out.”

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire told the Dáil that the revelations of abuse were "shocking" but unfortunately not surprising. He paid tribute to the "incredible courage" shown by those who had spoken out about their abuse.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said that the "monsters" at the schools had "derailed the men's lives" and said that the State should listen to their wishes as to how the issue is dealt with.

A Spiritans spokesman said that there had been around 300 allegations, but not all may have been flagged with them.

The spokesman added that the numbers logged with the independent expert on Restorative Justice reached 50 earlier this week.