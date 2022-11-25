Number of deaths by suicide in Ireland may be far higher than official statistics record

There may have been as many as 272 more deaths attributable to suicide than official figures reflected for the years 2015 to 2018.

A major new report shows that almost 80% of those who died by suicide in that four-year period had experienced an adverse life event in their past.

The Irish Probable Suicide Deaths Study (IPSDS) — a collaboration between the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention, (NOSP), the Coroner Service, and the Health Research Board (HRB) — applied a broader definition of suicide than that used in official mortality statistics and found that, in the four-year period, there were 2,349 deaths by probable suicide.

That is 272 higher than the latest official data issued last September in a report by the Central Statistics Office.

The research also paints a picture of those who died in the period, finding that 76% were men, that two thirds had a history of a mental health condition, and that just over half had been in contact with medical services before their death. It also found that 23% had a prior history of self-harm.

Significantly, it also found that 79% had past adverse life events or stressors, including the death of a loved one, a divorce, moving location, exposure to violence, financial issues, and childhood adversity.

Fundamentally, the report compared the current practices of determining death by suicide at inquests with a broader, ‘balance of probabilities’ model used in other countries, such as the UK.

Adverse life events — from the death of a loved one to divorce or childhood difficulties — affected 79% of people whose deaths were described by the report as 'probable suicides'. Stock picture

According to the report: “A coroner who is unable to conclude intent beyond reasonable doubt can return an undetermined or open verdict or a verdict of death by accident or misadventure.

“In other jurisdictions [eg, the UK], deaths may be classified by coroners as suicide ‘on the balance of probabilities’ ie it is more likely than not, based on the weight of evidence, that the death was a suicide.”

The research found that 69% of the IPSDS cohort deaths met coroners’ standard of evidence (beyond reasonable doubt) for a suicide or equivalent verdict, while in 12% of IPSDS cohort deaths, an undetermined or open verdict was returned by the coroner — something that was more prevalent in cases involving women than men.

In 3% of the IPSDS cohort, deaths received an accident/misadventure verdict at inquest, again more likely to be cases involving women, and in 16% of all IPSDS cohort deaths, there was no formal verdict available or recorded. It said drownings and poisonings were more likely among the cases analysed to have received an undetermined or open verdict.

People aged 35-44 received the highest proportion of suicide verdicts (beyond reasonable doubt) compared with other age groups, while children aged 14 and under were less likely to receive a suicide verdict (40%) compared with those in other age groups. It concluded that the findings had the potential to support the development of suicide prevention and intervention efforts, as well as in the implementation of key relevant actions of the State's Connecting for Life plan.