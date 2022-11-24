'Mothers want to hear they are innocent victims of thalidomide scandal' 

The Taoiseach’s commitment to open disclosure in the health services must also apply to survivors of the thalidomide scandal in Ireland, sufferers have urged.

A protest held on Thursday marked 61 years since morning sickness medicines containing thalidomide were withdrawn from the international market due to catastrophic damage caused to babies. However, syrups continued to be sold in Ireland after this.

Between 40% and 50% of total injuries in Ireland could have been caused by the delay in acting, the Irish Thalidomide Association has estimated.

As part of the protest, they carried a banner saying “Not Dead Yet”, with names of the Irish survivors.

“This international anniversary allows us to take a moment to remember all those who died through miscarriage, those who died at birth, and those who we have lost in the last 61 years,” spokesperson Finola Cassidy said.

There are about five of the mothers still alive. They are in their 80s and 90s, they want to hear this was not their fault. They are the innocent victims in all of this.”

An RTÉ Scannal programme recently highlighted the paternal attitude of the Irish health services at the time in deciding not to worry women by highlighting the risks.

Irish Thalidomide Association members arriving at Government Buildings last week to meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin ahead of the 61st anniversary of the withdrawal of the toxic thalidomide drug worldwide — with the exception of Ireland. Picture: Sam Boal/Rolling News

This week, Dr Gabriel Scally warned this cultural attitude still lingers and urged the health services to acknowledge past failings in women’s health in order to move forward.

Responding to his report on the CervicalCheck services and in the wake of Vicky Phelan’s death, Taoiseach Micheál Martin committed to legislation on open disclosure of medical mistakes.

Ms Cassidy said: “We feel very strongly now on the 61st anniversary, as the Taoiseach promised this week, legislation on open disclosure and medical errors has to be mandatory in all cases.”

She said they wanted an apology and a commitment to financial supports and health services for survivors to come from this.

They are supported in their calls by Labour party leader Ivana Bacik and others including Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

The Irish Thalidomide Association met Mr Martin last week, and he pledged that a process to address their concerns will be established by December 1.

“The process must cover the historical, the legal, the personal and the medical issues. There was agreement that we would have full engagement with the formatting of the process as we go forward now,” Ms Cassidy said.

Thalidomide survivor Maggie Woods lays a white rose outside the Dáil to mark the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of Thalidomide in November 1961 when evidence of its catastrophic damage could no longer be ignored. Picture: Fran Veale/Julien Behal Photography

“And our involvement in the joint decision to appoint a chair. This has to work now for both sides — after 61 years we have to draw a line in the sand.”

Some 40 people continue to battle the effects of this drug here. Among them are 10 people whose condition is not officially recognised by the State.

“It is time they brought them in from the cold. These individuals have a categorical medical diagnosis of thalidomide damage, and the State needs to accept the honesty of that diagnosis,” Cassidy said.

“We represent them and accept the process they have gone through.”

Sold as a syrup in Ireland over the counter without the need for prescription from the late 1950s onwards — mainly under the brand-name Softenon — tens of thousands of women took it.

However, it was linked to miscarriages, stillbirths and infant death as well as causing catastrophic disabilities in babies who survived. Despite this, the syrups continued to be sold here after an international withdrawal led by Germany.