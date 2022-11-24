Gardaí to launch operation to prevent raids on Christmas tree farms 

Gardaí to launch operation to prevent raids on Christmas tree farms 

Christmas tree farmer Christy Kavanagh in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 12:30
Nick Bramhill

A seasonal Garda operation to prevent raids on isolated Christmas tree farms will get underway from Friday, as growers anticipate record demand for festive firs.

Operation Hurdle — a hugely-successful initiative involving nighty air patrols, high-visibility checkpoints and armed support units — will run up until December 19 in Co Wicklow, which is home to Ireland's largest concentration of Christmas tree plantations.

The news that the operation has been given the green light has been welcomed by growers, a number of who are reporting unprecedented demand for Christmas trees.

'Big appetite for real trees'

Christy Kavanagh, a multi-award winning grower who expects to supply around 10,000 festive firs to both the domestic and export market in the run-up to Christmas, said: "Our crop is looking very good this year and the tree harvest is going extremely well. 

"There seems to be a big appetite out there for real Christmas trees this year, and the way things are shaping up, this could well turn out to be my busiest year ever.

"I think there's a couple of reasons for the high demand. Firstly, it's been a difficult year for people with the rising cost of living and so on, and I think because of that people are more determined to celebrate Christmas more than ever.

"Also, the public has moved away from plastic trees and want products that are sustainable. People are far more planet conscious than ever before, and I think that has certainly pushed up demand for real Christmas trees."

Christy, a former chairman of the Christmas Tree Growers Association who farms in Newtownmountkennedy, said the support of Operation Hurdle would be welcomed by all growers throughout the county.

Garda operation

The seasonal Garda ring of steel has been running every year since 2012 in the remote uplands regions of the 'Garden County', before which around 2,000 festive firs would be plundered annually from isolated farms by primarily Dublin-based gangs.

Wicklow Garda District Superintendent Declan McCarthy confirmed the initiative would be up and running from tomorrow.

In a statement, he said: "The operation has been very successful since it started. While detection is very difficult, prevention is the key with a combined effort by local growers and their security staff and improved security procedures, targeting suspects and the vehicles of those involved and focusing on the locations most likely to yield results."

He added: "Operation Hurdle was very favourably commented upon by those in the business, and they have requested that the operation be repeated again this year.

"The key to its success was that the Christmas tree growers and the gardaí worked in tandem to achieve the desired result. It's an example of policing at its best, with the emphasis on crime prevention."

Read More

Hundreds queue for Cork bars from early morning for 'college Christmas'

More in this section

Hijacking at Waterside Police Station in London Derry Man arrested after explosive device left outside police station
Cyber crime Six arrested as gardaí join global take-down of 'spoofing' cybercrime website
Man, 60s, and woman 40s, arrested in Dublin as part of organised crime probe Man, 60s, and woman 40s, arrested in Dublin as part of organised crime probe
#Christmas FeaturesGardaiCrime
<p>Nisra has recorded the number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)</p>

More than 200 drug-related deaths in NI in 2021, statistics reveal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.276 s