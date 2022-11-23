Former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan files for bankruptcy

Former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan files for bankruptcy
Derek Quinlan (Yui Mok/PA)
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 16:10
Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Irish financier and former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan has filed for bankruptcy.

Mr Quinlan said an ongoing legal dispute with the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) in Ireland has prevented him from working and means he has been unable to fight a separate legal case.

He has pursued the bankruptcy claim at the High Court in London.

The property investor built up a multibillion-euro portfolio leading Quinlan Private in the 2000s, building stakes in Savoy Hotel Group and investing in a number of other key venues, including Claridges and the Connaught.

He ran into financial difficulties after the 2009 financial crisis, and resigned from Quinlan Private in 2009.

In April 2011, NAMA – a body set up by the Irish Government after its financial crash – appointed a receiver to take charge of a number of Mr Quinlan’s properties after he failed to repay millions of euros in loans.

On Wednesday, Mr Quinlan said NAMA had rejected “every effort” to settle over the following years.

“We have been unable to reach an agreement, even though I have repaid NAMA 3.1 billion euros in personal and associated debt,” he said in a statement.

He was forced to sell a number of properties, including London prime property assets, as a result.

Mr Quinlan had previously faced bankruptcy petitions by Edgeworth Capital, the fund owned by billionaire Robert Tchenguiz.

After purchasing the headquarters of Banco Santander in Madrid in September 2008, Edgeworth and Aabar Investments acquired Mr Quinlan’s personal debt of around 75 million euros.

Mr Quinlan said he has been unable to restart his career and repay the debt as his battle continued with NAMA.

In a letter he said: “However, it should be emphasised that I am not acceding to Tchenguiz’s bankruptcy petition and the purported petition debt; and the grounds upon which the petition has been presented remain disputed.”

More in this section

Fresh wind warning issued for southern counties Fresh wind warning issued for southern counties
Taoiseach says he is dissatisfied with services for children with autism  Taoiseach says he is dissatisfied with services for children with autism 
'We felt a little forgotten' — Long wait ends for Junior Cert students 'We felt a little forgotten' — Long wait ends for Junior Cert students
QuinlanPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
CC STARDUST INQUIRY

Stardust inquest to begin in April, but families hoping for earlier date

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.207 s