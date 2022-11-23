Richard Grogan, star of Irish legal TikTok, has died

Richard Grogan, a Dublin-based employment solicitor and unlikely star of Irish social media, has passed away.

Mr Grogan was known to many for his social media videos giving advice on employment law and for his catchphrase, "that's the law and that's a fact".

His videos endeared him to his followers, offering people simple, easy-to-understand advice and explanations on their rights and entitlements in the work-place.

In October 2022, Mr Grogan won Lawyer of the Year at the Irish Law Awards.

The Law Society of Ireland paid tribute to Mr Grogan following his passing, saying: "Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena. We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession."

These comments were echoed by Lawyers Against Homelessness who said he "gave selflessly of his time, talent and genius to the homeless."

In an interview with BreakingNews.ie earlier in the year, Mr Grogan described how his recent rise to online fame came about.

"In and around March 2021 I geared up my Instagram account. At that stage I had about 400 followers, I decided I would change my Instagram, and we started doing reels."

Mr Grogan was then introduced to the idea of TikTok, although he initially believed he was too old for it.

"I was asked to do a course in the Law Society on the use of social media in the legal profession and somebody put their hand up and told me I should use TikTok.

"That was November 30, 2021, I said 'well, I'm not 16, and I can't sing or dance'.

"I went and had a look at it that evening and opened up my TikTok and posted my first video on December 1, 2021."

In less than a year, the solicitor has accumulated 250,000 followers.