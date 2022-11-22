Pedestrian, 60s, dies following fatal collision in Dublin

The accident happened at approximately 7.10pm this evening.

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 23:15
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 60s has been killed following a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin this evening.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a jeep, occurred on the Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 this evening at approximately 7.10pm.

The pedestrian, aged in his 60s was fatally injured and his body has been removed to the Mortuary in St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

The male driver of the jeep, aged in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed at this time as gardaí are conducting an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/dash-cam footage and were travelling on Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

