Pieta House expects more than 320 people to contact its crisis helpline on Christmas Day

The number of people seeking help from Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity, Pieta House, is set to rise by over 15% this December alone.

This will result in more than 10,000 calls and text messages being made to the charity. Pieta House said it expects 324 people will contact its crisis helpline on Christmas day as they look for help with their own mental health or are dealing with the loss of a loved one through suicide.

It is because of these figures that Pieta is encouraging the public to choose #HopeOverSilence this festive season. Those at Pieta hope they can encourage the nation to take a minute and speak up about their own mental health and/or open up about the loss of a loved one.

People can support the campaign by placing a candle in their window to represent hope on Thursday, November 24, at 7pm.

Participants are encouraged to swap a moment’s silence for a phone call to a friend or a chat with a family member or housemate in order to join in the #HopeOverSilence conversation, allowing people to feel connected this Christmas.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Pieta Ambassador Louise Cooney said: “For people who have lost a loved one to suicide, Christmas can be an exceptionally challenging time. I would encourage anyone in this situation to choose Hope Over Silence and talk to your family and friends, about how you are feeling,”

Louise stresses the importance of encouraging conversation as we approach Christmas, saying: “It’s easy for negative emotions to build up inside and really drive those who are already vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.”

She encourages those feeling this way to "reach out, ask for help, talk to a friend or a family member".

Head of Fundraising at Pieta, Nichola Mullen, recalls "almost 9,000 people contacted Pieta’s helpline" last December alone.

“Our team of trained counsellors on our Helpline are there 24/7 to listen and support you in finding your way through this time. As calls and texts to our helpline increase this Christmas, Pieta needs your support more than ever, so please donate via our website at pieta.ie,” Ms Mullen added.