CUH has not yet established long Covid clinic

A long Covid clinic for Cork University Hospital (CUH) is still not established, with patients being treated at infectious diseases clinics, HSE data shows.

The Cork hospital is one of six sites chosen by the HSE to run dedicated long Covid clinics.

A snapshot of patients at the three Dublin clinics on October 31 shows 170 at the St Vincent’s Hospital clinic, 130 at St James’s Hospital and 53 at Beaumont.

However, figures not available for Cork patients, the HSE said in a letter released with the figures.

It states: “Please note that patients in CUH, the only designated long Covid clinic in Cork, are being seen as part of the Infectious Diseases clinics as the dedicated long Covid has not yet been established.”

Due to this, the HSE said data is not available on the number of patients in treatment for this debilitating condition.

The letter, released to Labour TD Sean Sherlock in response to a parliamentary query, does not state why the CUH clinic is not yet open. However, the hospital has previously cited recruitment difficulties as a challenge to the plans.

“The lack of hard data for Cork is concerning,” said Mr Sherlock.

“Given that this was a specific clinic established for long Covid to be told that it is still under infectious diseases raises some questions on the categorisation of long Covid and how it is impacting those with it.”

Without data showing how many are affected in Cork, he said it is not possible to allocate the best supports.

Labour Spokesperson on Health Duncan Smith said: “The uneven and totally lacklustre response to long Covid from Government is a disgraceful legacy of the pandemic.”

He added: “Despite mounting evidence of complex and serious symptoms impacting people's ability to return to work or live a pain-free life is not being reflected on Government action.”

This clinic will be one of two catering for the Munster area.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has contacted the Department of Health regarding long-term support for healthcare workers with long Covid.

In response the department said a one-year scheme called “paid leave for public health service employees unfit for work post Covid infection” was introduced in July.

This offers full pay for six months with a possible extension up to 12 months depending on medical advice.

Green Party Councillor Liam Quaide said: “A significant number of people with severe long Covid are healthcare workers.”

Among that cohort, as a direct result of the special Covid leave with pay being discontinued in 2023, financial insecurity is a source of on-going stress.”

The councillor, who is also a clinical psychologist working mainly with long Covid patients in CUH, has asked the Oireachtas health committee and committee on social protection to examine this issue.

In his submissions he stated long-term prognosis for long Covid patients is unclear.

“They often have a range of debilitating symptoms, which include exhaustion after modest levels of activity, physical pains, shortness of breath, insomnia and attention and memory loss — also known as ‘brain-fog’,” he said.

“There is a disproportionate number of healthcare workers among this cohort.”