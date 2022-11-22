Concerns over mental health units in Limerick and Dublin

The country's mental health watchdog has raised concerns over two centres — one in Dublin and one in Limerick — including insufficient staffing, the finding of hazards such as a discarded razor, and poorly maintained facilities.

The reports, by the Mental Health Commission, found major shortcomings at St Joseph’s Intellectual Disability Service, located on St Ita’s Campus in Portrane, Co Dublin, and at the Tearmann Ward located in St Camillus’ Hospital on the Shelbourne Road in Limerick. Both are HSE facilities.

At St Joseph's overall compliance at the centre fell from 94% in 2021 to 82% in 2022, and the inspection found several high-risk non-compliances, including one on the regulation for premises, which was imposed for reasons including the finding that hazards were observed in various locations in the centre

These hazards included a bottle of toilet cleaner left on a window ledge in one bathroom, an unguarded manhole in a garden, a discarded razor in another, and a brick and two steel hangers in a third.

"The centre received a high-risk non-compliance rating on the day of inspection for the regulation on staffing because there was insufficient access to mandatory basic life support, fire safety, and management of aggression and violence training and education to enable staff to provide care and treatment in accordance with best contemporary practice," it said. "In addition, not all staff had completed training in the Mental Health Act 2001."

The Mental Health Commission initiated an escalation and enforcement process to ensure that urgent and immediate steps were taken and in response, the HSE provided evidence that it has taken direct action to address the breach and implement sustained improvements in this area.

As for the Tearmann Ward, it was "unsuitable as a mental health facility for elderly residents and comprised a long corridor with sleeping accommodation in five bedrooms, one single room, one double room, and three four-bed rooms.

"The centre did not offer residents ensuite toilet and shower facilities and did not have a bath. At the time of the inspection, the centre was poorly maintained and in a state of disrepair."

A condition was attached to the registration of the centre at the time of inspection related to staff training. The HSE provided evidence of comprehensive arrangements to address issues raised and bolster compliance, which had fallen from 97% last year to 81% this year.

The centre also received a critical-risk non-compliance rating for the regulation on premises for several reasons, including that ligature points were not minimised to the lowest practicable level.

Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said staffing concerns at centres were a particular worry, while Mental Health Commission Chief Executive John Farrelly said the findings should serve as a warning to all approved centres.