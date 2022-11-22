Covid concerns remain as 30% of adults less likely to go to doctor due to cost of living crisis

Covid concerns are still on people's minds while the cost of living crisis may be impacting people's health, new research has shown.

One-third of people who have an underlying health condition are nervous about the possibility of finding themselves in a hospital setting this winter.

The research from Pfizer Healthcare Ireland found 15% of those who had an underlying condition and contracted Covid-19 reported their health had deteriorated as a result.

This figure increased to 20% of those aged 18 to 24 years.

Eligible people are encouraged to avail of both the flu and the Covid-19 booster to protect themselves against the viruses.

Those who have underlying health concerns are advised to take action straightaway if they think they may have Covid.

According to the data published on Tuesday, 80% of those surveyed who had Covid at least once had it this year, with the highest incidence occurring between January and April.

The research also revealed there is ongoing concern there will be long-ranging impacts from the pandemic due to missed diagnoses.

Over a third of those surveyed said they were in some way worried about the possibility of a missed diagnosis.

"A worrying statistic from the index shows that 36% of people are concerned they may have missed a medical diagnosis — we strongly encourage people to attend healthcare appointments, particularly if they have been putting this off and ensure they take preventative action to stay well this winter," said Deb Mangone, country manager, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.

In addition to Covid-related concerns, the current cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll on people, with three in 10 adults saying they are less likely to go to the doctor this winter because of financial concerns.

Younger people are the most likely to put off a visit, with almost half saying they would delay an appointment because they do not have the money.

Worryingly, a fifth of respondents to the Pfizer Health and Science Index said they had already put off a trip to the doctor specifically because of cost of living concerns.

The Irish Cancer Society has said while these figures are concerning, they are not surprised that this is the reality for people.

"We are yet to see the true impact of Covid-19 in terms of delayed cancer diagnoses, and with cost-of-living concerns adding yet another barrier to healthcare access, a lot of people who should be going to the doctor and getting an early diagnosis may not go, further escalating the scale of this issue," said Irish Cancer Society director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh.

"We implore anyone who needs to make an appointment with their healthcare provider to do so without delay. Please put your health first."

Overall, the index found Irish people to be largely positive about their health, with an average score of 6.9 out of 10.

The illnesses concerning the greatest number of people were cancer, heart disease, arthritis and Alzheimer's.

More than half the adult population (56%), and two-thirds of women, are concerned about developing a form of cancer.