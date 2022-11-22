Martin: Communities must be consulted on refugee housing plans

The Taoiseach has said that although anti-refugee protests play into the hands of Russia, local communities must be consulted on arrangements for housing new arrivals.

Micheál Martin's comments came as a large crowd gathered for a second protest in the East Wall area of Dublin, where a group of 80 asylum seekers arrived last week.

Speakers at the protests included elements of Ireland's far-right, as well as at least one elected representative. An estimated 350 people blocked traffic during the protest which followed on from a similar event on Saturday.

The single men from Afghanistan, Somalia, and Nigeria are the first 80 of up to 380 people including families who will be housed at the former East Wall ESB building on North Richmond St.

Speaking before the second protest, Mr Martin said while he did not have the "full background" of the situation in East Wall, the local community should have been consulted by the Department of Children and Integration before the arrivals.

“There should be consultation,” said Mr Martin.

But that said, we have a very significant issue in terms of migration, not just in Ireland, but across Europe."

Mr Martin said there is an unprecedented number of people having to flee Ukraine because of the brutal war that Russian president Vladimir Putin is waging.

"Putin wants these types of issues to arise in societies," he said.

He is weaponising migration, Russia is bombing infrastructure to, in many ways, provoke more people to leave Ukraine.

That’s clearly the agenda over the winter period, as well as the weaponisation of food and the weaponisation of energy, which has led to the energy price increases and the energy crisis more generally. As a society, I would appeal that we hold this together.”

Mr Martin said many communities the “length and breadth” of the country are “doing exceptional work in welcoming Ukrainian families”.

“Travelling around the country [I] met Ukrainian communities, who have been very well and warmly received, and that’s the spirit that I would urge people to continue with, notwithstanding the very significant challenges more generally.”

Sources have said the international protection system is "under immense pressure" because of both the response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis and a spike in international protection applicants. This, they say, makes it difficult to clear decisions with communities due to time constraints.

New call for homes for Ukrainians

Meanwhile, the Government will shortly announce plans for a new vacant homes call for those from Ukraine, as the outlook on accommodation provision over the coming months remains challenging.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will tell an Oireachtas Committee today that his department is also working on a comprehensive real-time database to cover all properties offered to and identified as potentially suitable.

"Emergency centres have been opened in all parts of the country, with some 40 accommodation locations utilised since January across 13 counties," he will say.

Mr O'Gorman will update politicians on the ongoing consultations with the hospitality industry about bed-only contracts, which he would like to introduce on a phased basis as existing contracts expire.

He will say that it is hoped that this can incentivise moves to independent accommodation, also reducing the reliance on the tourism sector for accommodation.

He will tell the committee that his department is now providing accommodation for nearly 46,000 people displaced from Ukraine and 17,000 applicants for international protection.

Mr O'Gorman will thank all those who welcomed the people fleeing Ukraine into their homes and have "provided them with a space of safety and with an appropriate level of autonomy over their own lives".

He will say that legislation will be changed to increase the recognition payment for those offering accommodation from €400 to €800 with effect from December 1.

To date, nearly 5,450 beneficiaries have been accommodated in over 2,050 properties pledged through the Irish Red Cross Pledge appeal.