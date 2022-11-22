Housing crisis threatens education system, unions warn

The housing crisis threatens the education system, as schools and colleges struggle to recruit staff and homelessness remains a “far too familiar feature” in Irish education.

That’s the warning from 110,000 teachers, special needs assistants (SNAs), lecturers, and staff working in schools, colleges, and education centres across the country.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Fórsa, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), the Irish Federation of University Teachers, SIPTU, and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have accused the Government of a failed housing policy.

Ahead of the national Raise the Roof rally on Saturday, the six unions issued a joint statement, warning that the housing crisis now risks the effective delivery of education services.

The group said: “For too long we have witnessed first-hand the deterioration in housing provision, most acutely in our major urban areas.

“This year we have seen schools and colleges struggle to recruit and retain critical staff, citing severe difficulties in relation to the availability and affordability of accommodation.

“The effective delivery of education is now fundamentally at risk if we don’t take steps to tackle the chronic housing challenges we are facing.”

Homelessness

Homelessness is becoming a far too familiar feature of the Irish education landscape, the group added.

“Schools and colleges have become places of sanctuary for pupils who find themselves in such circumstances, but we need to acknowledge how disruptive and challenging this is for vulnerable pupils and their families.

"Our members report that they often feel helpless, powerless, and ill-equipped to effectively respond to, and support pupils who are experiencing homelessness.”

The unions will be asking their 110,000 members to support the Raise the Roof rally this weekend.

“Together, we must call time on this failed housing policy and ensure government parties fully understand the scale of the crisis and the impact on the delivery of essential public services.”